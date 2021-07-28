Turn Your MacBook into a Portable Desktop with a 32% Off MacBook Stand

When work or entertainment calls for a bigger 4K screen, there’s nothing better than having a stand for your MacBook. Today, the Twelve South BookArc is down to just $40.50 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.

Setting up a desktop with a mouse, keyboard and monitor just got easier and more convenient. Just fold the laptop, then attach the ports to the hardware and you get an instant desktop setup via closed clamshell mode. A cable catch design and low-slung profile makes it less cluttered and protects your MacBook from spills and messes.

Not only is it super useful, but it’s sleek and stylish and complements your MacBook perfectly. The aluminum material is rated to last as long as your laptop and it allows for optimal airflow to keep your MacBook working for long periods of time.

Twelve South’s MacBook stand offer is a deal you shouldn’t overlook. It’s an excellent setup for your MacBook, and one you should buy today!