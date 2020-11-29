Turn your MacBook Pro into a Central Hub with the Anker 5-in-1 Hub, Now 17% Off

The new MacBook Pro is a mobile computing powerhouse in its own right. It’s a versatile machine that can be turned into a work from home computer with the help of a few accessories.

A USB-C hub can help in desktop setups, and Anker’s USB-C 5-in-1 Hub is the perfect accompaniment. Today, it’s down to just $19.99 from its original price of $23.99 on Amazon.

The hub contains 2 USB A ports, an HDMI port, an SD card slot and a microSD slot, which allows you to do many things. The HDMI output allows you to do dual-monitor work for increased efficiency and productivity. The two USB ports can be used to add peripherals or to transfer data to and from flash drives and external storage solutions.

Furthermore, you can work with content in-between devices quickly with the microSD and SD card slot. Transfer speeds are fast at up to 5Gbps on the USB 3.0 ports. It has hot-swappable technology so you won’t have to click on ‘disconnect media’ every time.

