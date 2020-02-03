Turn your outdoor appliances smart with this discounted Smart Plug

Do you always leave the garage lights on, or wish you could use your smartphone? The iClever IC-BS06 outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug is your answer. Today, it’s discounted at just $19.99, down $6 from its original price of $25.99.

iClever Outdoor Smart Plug

Simply plug the smart device in, and voila! you can now control your outdoor appliances via an app on your smartphone. Setup is easy and only takes a few minutes; then, download the iClever Smart Home app to activate or shut off your devices as needed.

Then you get all the benefits that come with smart devices, including automatic timers, voice commands and checking the appliances’ status. The iClever Smart Switch is hazard-proof in that it has timing settings and surge protection for combating overheating and other dangers. It’s also 100% water-resistant and good for sound systems, sprinklers and more.

A $6 goes a long way, and a smart plug is amazing value for money. Get the iClever Smart Outdoor Plug today!