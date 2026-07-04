TV Time To Shut Down After More Than A Decade of Operations

Popular movie and show tracking app, TV Time, will be shutting down on the 15th of July with personal data you have put into the app deleted when that date has passed. The TV Time company has acknowledged that the operation is no longer sustainable with the demand not enough.

Those who are looking to preserve the tracked data and viewing history they have are able to request an export of it via the self-service tool before July 15, which is the day of cutoff.

For over a decade, TV Time has been operating and developed a dedicated community revolving around tracking episodes, user ratings and a watchlist. The announcement has been discussed by users located in the Resetera Forums and have given alternatives, but the servers are rumored to have been having trouble in the wave of sudden sign-ups.