tvOS 14: Multi-user gaming, AirPods sharing, 4K YouTube playback

Apple held its annual developers conference on the 22nd of June in a completely new online only format. Last year, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) was held at San Jose Convention Center, however, due to the ongoing global coronavirus crisis, Apple live streamed its keynote and workshops to Apple developers.

The keynote saw Apple unveil the future of its platforms – the Mac, the iPhone, the iPad, the Apple Watch, the Apple TV. People are staying home right now and will continue to stay for some more time and the new updates to Apple Watch are welcome additions.

tvOS 14 brings multi user support to its gaming platform. Users can have their own dashboard for the games and continue to pick up from where they had left. However, it would have been nice if Apple could have added multi-user support as a system wide feature for improved curation for every user.

Apple and Google have had issues in the past and will continue in the future. However, some things appear to be cooling off, as Safari will soon get YouTube 4K playback on the Mac in the near future. Similarly, Apple TV will also support 4K playback of YouTube content with tvOS 14 – it will reportedly release in the month of September.

In the recent past, Apple has shown off the Apple TV’s gaming capabilities and the company continues to improve the experience by adding new features and support. Starting with tvOS 14, Apple TV users will be able to play their favorite Apple Arcade games using the new Xbox controller.

Another major new interesting feature that Apple TV gets with tvOS 14 is audio sharing with AirPods. When released, the audio sharing feature will enable users to connect two sets of AirPods – useful when two TV viewers do not wish to disturb others in the room.

tvOS 14 brings a lot more new features like support for smart home devices.