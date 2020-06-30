tvOS 14 brings picture in picture (PiP) to Apple TV

While we all stay home for an indefinite period of time, Apple is bringing some really useful features to its TV box. At its annual developers conference, Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020, Apple showed off the next version of tvOS – tvOS 14.

tvOS 14 packs a lot of new features like multi user game support, shared AirPods experience, HomeKit support, and a lot more. However, one of the most interesting features that stands out is picture in picture (PiP).

Apple is also bringing picture in picture (PiP) mode to its other devices like the iPhone and the iPad. The feature will allow users to minify a video playback which can be dragged around on the screen while using other apps. The feature will work similarly on the Apple TV but we do not know if users will be able to drag it around like on the iPhone and the iPad.

In the current situation, users are staying home most of the time and picture in picture (PiP) will definitely come in handy when a user wants to keep track of a new channel while scrolling around through apps.

Before the keynote of WWDC, rumours suggested that Apple will release a new updated Apple TV but that did not happen. Apple could still be planning to update its old, long overdue for an updated Apple TV, sometime at the end of this year. Apple last updated its box in September of 2017 which added support for 4K content.

At WWDC, Apple also showed off major updates to its other operating systems as well – macOS 11.0 Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 alongside of course the tvOS 14 update. Apple will very likely release the public version of tvOS 14 in September 2020 – few days after it releases its flagship iPhones and possibly also an updated Apple TV.