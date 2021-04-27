tvOS 14.5 adds color balance and more game controller support

Apple has recently launched its latest tvOS with a new Color Balance feature and support for the latest game controllers.

The new tvOS 14.5 doesn’t have a lot of new features but it contains a number of quality of life improvements. With the update tvOS users can now connect their Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 Dualsense gamepad to play Apple TV games.

Support for the DualSense and Series X controllers are already on iOS. Apple has announced during its ‘Spring Loaded’ event that Color Balance will be making its way to tvOS. Essentially, this improves picture on the display connected to your Apple TV. Performing the process requires an iPhone, where the user has to hold the smartphone an inch away from the screen.

Release notes of the tvOS 14.5 say that there are performance improvements and bug fixes as well.

Apple TV owners can get the update by going to their device Settings and Software Update section.