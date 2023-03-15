tvOS 16.4 fourth developer beta launches

Apple has seeded its fourth developer beta for tvOS 16.4 to developers.

The latest build of tvOS 16.4 can now be accessed via the Apple Developer Center. Beta testers can download the file straight from the Developer Center page or update their third developer beta by updating the operating system through their hardware. Apple usually launched a public beta shortly after a developer version is released.

Users will have no way to install profiles starting with the current generation of software, as devices will need to be registered to show up in the device settings. New beta software for the HomePod has also been released, which is often aligned with tvOS release cycles. The third developer beta rolled out on March 7 and took over the previous version on February 28. The first betas of iPadOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, HomePod software, and iOS 16.4 were launched on February 16.