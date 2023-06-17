tvOS 16.6 and watchOS 9.6 third developer betas released

Apple has released the third developer beta for tvOS 16.6 and watchOS 9.6.

Developers can now access the latest beta builds for tvOS and watchOS by going into their Apple Developer Center accounts. Alternatively, if they have devices that have tvOS 16.5 or watchOS 9.5 installed, they can download the beta builds by going into Settings, then Software Update.

Public beta versions for tvOS 16.6 and watchOS 9.6 are expected to be released shortly. This allows the public to try out the beta builds on their devices. Public builds are generally more stable compared to their developer beta versions, but it’s not recommended to install them on primary devices.

The third beta for tvOS 16.6 is denoted by the build number 20M5548b, while the third beta for watchOS 9.6 is denoted by the build number 20U5548c. tvOS 16 and watchOS 9.6 is expected to be released in the fall.