tvOS 17.1 third beta launches for developers

Apple has released the third beta for tvOS 17.1 for developers to begin testing.

In general, tvOS updates contain incremental updates and mostly focus on bug fixes and performance improvements. With tvOS 17.1, users can add the Music app as a favorite on the Apple TV alongside other minor changes.

Users who want to get more information can read up on patch notes by visiting the official tvOS support document. Apple updates these after every major launch, although there are no notes for software under the beta stage. Developers can now download the newest 17.1 beta and find out new features and improvements.

To access the beta, the user has to be registered on their Apple TV, which can be done by going to Settings. It’s worth noting that you’ll need a developer account. From there, downloading is done by going to the same Settings app.