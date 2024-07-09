News

tvOS 18 developer seed launched

By Samantha Wiley
tvOS 18

The third beta of tvOS 18 software has gone live for developers to test.

Advertisements

Apple has seeded the third iteration of the upcoming tvOS 18 to developers following the second beta in the space of two weeks. Developers who have joined the program can download the beta by going to the Settings app and opting for the version. It’s worth noting that the beta update is only for those registered and is not considered a public release.

tvOS 18

tvOS 18 adds Insight, a feature that allows users to receive information in real-time about music, actors, and more with music and Apple TV+ shows. In addition, there’s now Enhanced Dialog with computational audio and machine learning for better vocal clarity above background music and noise. Enhanced Dialog can be enabled with AirPods, Bluetooth devices, and built-in TV speakers. FaceTime Live Captions, auto subtitles, and improved screen saver controls are also part of the update.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iPad Pro
Apple developing thinner iPhone, MacBook Pro, and Apple Watch
2 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 9th Generation iPad with Wi-Fi and 64GB Storage is Only $249
1 Min Read
watchOS 11
Latest watchOS 11 beta software debuts
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
Apple Pencil with USB-C now available in refurbished model
1 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 brings dynamic wallpaper support
3 Min Read
Final Cut Pro for iPad 2
Apple releases Final Cut Pro for iPad 2, Final Cut Camera and updates to Mac version
3 Min Read
Apple Intelligence
Apple explains the requirement of iPhone 15 Pro for Apple Intelligence
3 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
The Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS is $60 Off
1 Min Read
EU Epic Games
EU Epic Games Store gains approval from Apple
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro might have 5x telephoto camera
1 Min Read
HomePod
Code shows new ‘Home Accessory’ device
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
The 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Chip and 512GB SSD is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?