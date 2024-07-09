tvOS 18 developer seed launched

The third beta of tvOS 18 software has gone live for developers to test.

Apple has seeded the third iteration of the upcoming tvOS 18 to developers following the second beta in the space of two weeks. Developers who have joined the program can download the beta by going to the Settings app and opting for the version. It’s worth noting that the beta update is only for those registered and is not considered a public release.

tvOS 18 adds Insight, a feature that allows users to receive information in real-time about music, actors, and more with music and Apple TV+ shows. In addition, there’s now Enhanced Dialog with computational audio and machine learning for better vocal clarity above background music and noise. Enhanced Dialog can be enabled with AirPods, Bluetooth devices, and built-in TV speakers. FaceTime Live Captions, auto subtitles, and improved screen saver controls are also part of the update.