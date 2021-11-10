Tweet search now available on iOS Twitter update

Twitter for iOS has recently received a significant update, with users now able to search for tweets in a specific account.

The feature now makes it easier for Twitter users to search for what they need in a user account. A new search field has been added on the account’s page where people can access the search option.

It’s worthy to note that searching for tweets was available before, but this new update makes the process easier and more straightforward.

The update is just the latest from a list of planned additions. Twitter is currently testing several new features, including a timeline for edge-to-edge videos and photos. It’s being tested by a small group, but there’s no announcement or a specific timeline on when it will be released to the public.

To see the new update, it’s recommended to close the app, update it to the latest version on the App Store and reload it.