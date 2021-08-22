Tweetbot 6 gains several updates on iOS

The iOS Tweetbot app was updated today with several nifty features, including ones that make the overall experience better than ever.

Users can now add a Tweetbot 6 widget to their Home Screen or Today View, which displays their Twitter timeline. At the smallest window size a single tweet can be seen, but it’s adjustable as per the user’s preference.

Handoff support has also been integrated, which means users can resume doing what they were on another compatible device. Shortcuts are now enabled, and users can now set up multiple Tweetbot windows for multitasking purposes. App icon is no longer limited to a single option- now there are several to choose from.

The update is now live, and Tweetbot 6 users can update their app to the latest version to see the changes. The app can be downloaded for free at the App Store but it operates on a subscription model for .99 a month or $5.99 for a year.