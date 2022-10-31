Twelve South Has a Portable and Stylish iPad Stand at 30% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Published
If bulky and heavy iPad stands are not your style, then you’d be interested in today’s deal. The Twelve South Compass Pro for iPad is down to just $41.85 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.

Portable and Stylish iPad Stand
The Compass Pro is true to its name, boasting a compass-style stand to hold your iPad upright. The all-metal construction is super stable, and you can prop your tablet up at three different angles depending on how you want it.

From there, you can watch videos, edit photos or videos, sketch or write notes, do FaceTime, or even have it as a second display for your Mac. It’s sturdy enough to support an iPad Pro or iPad Air.

Soft silicone lining protects your iPad from unwanted scratches and dings. After you’re done, you can just fold it up and stash it easily in your bag or purse. At 30% off, it’s definitely a must-buy for iPad owners!

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.