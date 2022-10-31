Twelve South Has a Portable and Stylish iPad Stand at 30% Off

If bulky and heavy iPad stands are not your style, then you’d be interested in today’s deal. The Twelve South Compass Pro for iPad is down to just $41.85 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.

The Compass Pro is true to its name, boasting a compass-style stand to hold your iPad upright. The all-metal construction is super stable, and you can prop your tablet up at three different angles depending on how you want it.

From there, you can watch videos, edit photos or videos, sketch or write notes, do FaceTime, or even have it as a second display for your Mac. It’s sturdy enough to support an iPad Pro or iPad Air.

Soft silicone lining protects your iPad from unwanted scratches and dings. After you’re done, you can just fold it up and stash it easily in your bag or purse. At 30% off, it’s definitely a must-buy for iPad owners!