Twitter Bitcoin hack mastermind arrested, charged with Felony

The figure behind the massive Twitter Bitcoin hack has been arrested. Graham Clark, a 17 yr old resident of Florida was taken in and charged with 30 counts of felony.

The event saw major Twitter accounts, such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Barack Obama, Apple, Elon Musk and more being used to send a Bitcoin scam. Twitter responded quickly but was unable to find a quick solution, and therefore blocked the accounts from sending out tweets until it was fixed.

Clark has been arrested by the Tampa police force and charged with communications fraud, fraudulent use of personal information, organized fraud and more. The Secret Service, IRS and FBI worked together in investigating the incident. Two others were arrested- a 22 yr old and 19 yr old from Florida and UK, respectively.

Twitter has recently shared an update about the hacking incident on its official blog page and outlined several policy changes to protect users from future attacks.