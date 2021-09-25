Twitter Bitcoin Tip Jar option on iOS will launch Worldwide

Social media company Twitter has announced that Bitcoin tips on its Tip Jar feature will roll out globally. Furthermore, the ability to showcase and authenticate NFTs, or non-fungible tokens will be launched in the near future.

The Tip Jar feature on iOS has gone live, and support on Android will come at a later time. Alongside Bitcoin, Twitter will be offering other payment transfer methods such as the Cash App and Venmo via the Strike payment platform. Strike is built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network and allows users to receive or send cryptocurrency without a fee and across in real-time.

Twitter iOS users can add a Lightning wallet and add their Bitcoin wallet to their accounts to start receiving tips. Strike is supported in nearly all US states except Hawaii and New York. Twitter mentioned that the user will receive a notification when someone has tipped them, complete with invoices for tracking purposes.