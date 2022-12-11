Twitter Blue feature resumes at $11 monthly for iOS

Twitter Blue is set to relaunch at a higher subscription rate for iPhone users.

After being paused in November due to subscribers impersonating famous personalities, Twitter Blue is coming back with a higher subscription fee for iOS. The Information reports that the pricing is higher compared to the web version (which only costs $7) because Apple takes a 30 percent cut from in-app purchases.

Twitter subscribers could be tempted to subscribe on the web instead of the App Store. Other companies have done this before, including Spotify, and Apple seems to have no problems with companies charging a higher fee on its platform.

Twitter Blue is set to resume on Friday. The feature will come with different badge colors depending on several categories, and restrictions on new account signups and username changes. The Information says that Twitter employees are being briefed about the new changes, although there could be some changes to the plan.