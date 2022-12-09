Twitter CEO Elon Musk supports leaks as “Twitter Files Part 2”

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has shown support for the leaks shared by Bari Weiss, founder and editor of The Free Press. Weiss shared a number of secrets about Twitter in a series of tweets, which she referred to as “TwitterFiles2” or “Twitter Files Part Two.”
Among the secrets shared by Weiss were details about the inner workings of Twitter and the challenges the company has faced in recent years. She also revealed that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has been struggling to keep the company on track and has faced opposition from some members of the Twitter team.
Musk appeared to support the leaks by retweeting Weiss’s tweets on his own profile. It is not clear whether he has any inside knowledge of the matters discussed by Weiss, but his support for her tweets will no doubt be welcomed by those who are interested in the inner workings of Twitter.
The leaks shared by Weiss have sparked a great deal of discussion on social media, with many people expressing surprise at the revelations. It remains to be seen how Twitter will respond to the leaks and whether any action will be taken as a result.