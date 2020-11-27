Twitter client Tweetbot gets M1 Mac support and new icon

Tweetbot, a popular Twitter client is getting update for M1 Mac support and will sport a new icon for Big Sur users.

Tweetbot will run natively without the need for translation after the Mac Silicon update and on the new Mac mini, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Apple Silicon Macs allow users to run three unique applications- Universal apps for Intel and Silicon processors, Rosetta 2 translation for Intel Macs, and iPad and iPhone apps via the Mac App Store.

To know which apps are native to the Apple Silicon Mac, users can go to the Applications folder and check in Finder by right-clicking the app and selecting ‘Get Info’. The information panel opens up and reveals whether it’s designed for Apple Silicon, Intel or universal.

Users who wish to get Tweetbot for Apple M1 machines can check the app on the Mac App Store. It’s available for $9.99 and has a new icon for the Big Sur dock.