Twitter experimenting with user profile tip jar feature

Twitter has recently concluded its Tip Jar feature testing for its Spaces section. Now, the company is looking to add the same feature on individual user profiles.

The Tip Jar feature is undergoing internal testing for user profiles. However, it’s likely that it will be implemented first on its audio-based platform before going to user profiles.

The tip jar button will have integration with the most popular payment platforms, including Cash App, Venmo, PayPal, Patreon and Bandcamp.

The Tip Jar button is hidden within the app, and there’s no indication on whether it will be released or implemented. As with beta testing the feature is not a sure thing and may not be added in at all.

Twitter is working on Tip Jar right on the user profile https://t.co/kqzQmiDFKc pic.twitter.com/VacGyJJ8DU — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 22, 2021

Twitter has not announced Tip Jar on user profile and as such a release date has not been set. In February, Twitter announced Super Follow, a new paid service that allows users to gain access to exclusive content, fleets and tweets from creators.