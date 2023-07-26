Twitter is now known as X

Twitter’s rebranding to ‘X’ has now gone live.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently announced that the social media platform will be rebranded to ‘X’, which has now gone to fruition. The change took effect on July 24, with the web version showing a brief ‘X’ logo before it loads. However, on the official app the brand has not been updated, although it might roll out in the coming days for all users.

Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

The logo rename can now be seen on and offline, with the company headquarters showing the ‘X’ logo on their building. Musk mentioned that ‘tweets’ will now be called ‘x’s’, although he did not answer when asked what retweets would be. As part of the rebrand, the social media is billed as ‘the future state of unlimited interactivity’ and ‘a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities’, and Twitter Inc. has been renamed to X Corp in April this year.