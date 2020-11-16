Twitter Mac app updated for M1 Chip and Big Sur

Social media giant Twitter has updated its app for Mac today, adding macOS Big Sur design and performance optimization. Support for Macs with Apple Silicon is also included.

Users found out that using Twitter on the beta of macOS Big Sur was buggy. With the update the experience is so much better now.

App design has also been overhauled, specifically the translucent and ‘lighter’ theme. A new square icon on the dock is now more visible as well.

The app now has support for Apple’s newest in-house chip, which means it can run natively and without needing help, e.g., a Rosetta 2 translation. The first batch of M1-powered Macs (Mac mini, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air) are expected to become available next week.

To see the improvement and update macOS Big Sur users can download the Twitter app for free on the Mac App Store. Full notes are available to view in the App Store description.