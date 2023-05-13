Twitter personality hacker guilty of cryptocurrency scam

The Guardian recently reported how British native Joseph O’Connor, a hacker of popular Twitter accounts, was found guilty of several counts.

In July 2020, several high-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Kanye West, and Apple posted cryptocurrency-related offerings. O’Connor was arrested in Spain a year later and sent to the US last month to face trial. He then pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering, stalking, extortion, and computer intrusion, which could get him two decades in jail.

Legal authorities alleged that O’Connor and other co-conspirators stole around $794,000 in cryptocurrency from a company in New York. O’Conner will be facing his sentence on June 23, with a possibility that he will be in jail for twenty years or more.

Kenneth Polite Jr. said that O’Connor’s criminal activities were ‘flagrant and malicious’, and it impacted multiple lives. Furthermore, he harassed and threatened victims and caused emotional harm.