Twitter Space recording playback now live on Web, Android and iOS

Twitter has updated its Spaces feature to include recorded playback on browser, Android and iOS platforms.

Users can now listen to Twitter Space recordings, much like listening to a podcast. However, the host must toggle the option to make its Space sessions recordable for this to happen. iOS and Android users can enable the option by tapping on ‘Record Space’ before starting a Space session.

Space participants will be able to see if a session is recorded when they see the ‘Rec’ red button at the top. Once it’s completed users can share the playback on Twitter.

Some updates on recorded Spaces:



▪️ The option to record a Space is available for some hosts on both iOS and Android.

▪️ The option to listen to a recording of a Space is available for everyone on iOS, Android, and now web! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 6, 2021

Spaces is a recently launched feature on Twitter and allows users to join in on a live audio discussion. The company is looking to expand on the feature with Ticketed, which allows hosts and creators to charge a fee for those who want to join the discussion. An app update may be required to experience the new playback feature.