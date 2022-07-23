Twitter Spaces clips sharing feature debuts on iOS

Social media company Twitter has announced that users will be able to record short audio clips in Twitter Spaces for sharing to others outside the platform.

Participants in a room with live audio can make a clip for sharing and allow other people to listen to important or specific parts without having to join or listen to the entire broadcast. In a way, the short recording can serve as a highlight reel for others to watch.

testing went well, we’re rolling out clipping to everyone on iOS and Android ✂️ web on the way! pic.twitter.com/KEKaZvjNqJ — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) July 20, 2022

The feature is expected to roll out after being tested in March. Before Twitter Spaces audio clips went live, only hosts were able to create these clips but now it has been unlocked for all participants.

Furthermore, it’s only limited to the Twitter app on iOS and Android, but the company said that it will come to web users in the future.

Twitter has been steadily expanding its Spaces, with Ticketed Spaces and recordings being the last updates.