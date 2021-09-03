Twitter working on Bitcoin tip feature

The latest beta of the Twitter iOS app reveals that the company is working to implement the acceptance of Bitcoin in its ‘Tip Jar’.

Tipping Bitcoin is currently not available for iOS Twitter beta users. However, coding in the app suggests that it’s almost done and should be rolling out in the near future.

Twitter’s Tip Jar offers Venmo, PayPal, Patreon, Cash App and Bandcamp links to be attached to the user profile, with Bitcoin being the latest option. Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO mentioned that Bitcoin is an important element and will be coming to Tip Jar.

The latest beta version walks the user through a Bitcoin tipping tutorial, with a step by step procedure for non-custodial wallets and the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Examples include Zap, Phoenix, Breez and Muun for non-custodial wallets, and Wallet of Satoshi, Blue Wallet and Strike for custodial wallets.

Bitcoin tip is currently limited to beta and may not be available to all beta users. There’s no exact date on when it might launch.