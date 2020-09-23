Twitter’s share Tweet on iOS now has a direct messaging option

Twitter is testing a new direct messaging feature with its latest iOS update.

The new Share Tweet option effectively replaces iOS Share Sheet, which displays all the apps installed, e.g., Mail, WhatsApp and Messages on the device you can use the function on. The Twitter app on iOS will still have the Share Sheet but it’s hidden in the ‘Share via…’ button or by long-pressing the share button.

Aside from the DM shortcuts users will be shown profiles they recently messaged with, which makes it more convenient. It’s worthy to note that the new share options won’t have the same features as the one before it, e.g., rearrange available options and app suggestions.

Now available to everyone on iOS: the new “Share Tweet” menu that lets you share Tweets to other apps in fewer taps. https://t.co/laC6IDQ89j — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 22, 2020

iOS users can update their Twitter app with the latest to see the new features. The update is also on the Mac platform. The Share Tweet menu has been in testing since August but it’s only now that it’s made available to the public.

The Twitter app is free to download and available in the App Store.