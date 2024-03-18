News

Two AirPods 4 models launching this year

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods

A new report from Mark Gurman claims that Apple will be releasing two new AirPods 4 models in 2024.

Gurman mentioned that Apple is planning to put its suppliers to work on two new 4th generation AirPods starting in May. The analyst said that the release of the AirPods models will be around September or October. Both 4th generation AirPods will have improved sound quality, a new charging case fitted with USB-C, and a redesign on the earbuds themselves. The more pricey model will have a speaker built into the charging case for Find My tracking and Active Noise Cancellation as well.

AirPods

Once the two new AirPods models are launched, Apple is expected to discontinue the third-generation and second-generation AirPods. As for the AirPods Pro, Gurman said that the new device might not make an appearance until next year. Current AirPods models might have a new ‘hearing aid mode’ with the advent of iOS 18.

