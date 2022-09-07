Two Apple Fitness+ Trainers announce exit

Two trainers in the Apple Fitness+ service have recently announced their departure.

Strength and core trainer Betina Gozo mentioned that she will be leaving after spending two years in Fitness+. The trainer posted on Instagram that she was grateful for being part of the LA team. Also, yoga trainer Dustin Brown posted on Instagram that he will be departing Apple Fitness+.

After spending time in the US, Brown said he will be going back to Australia and his community. Brown also mentioned that he is ‘following and listening’ to his heart and will be moving back to Melbourne.

Both Gozo and Brown have been in the service since it launched in 2020. Apple Fitness+ began with a handful of workout types but has slowly expanded with new programs and reached new regions since then.

In the ‘Far Out’ event, it’s believed that new features for the Apple Fitness+ will be announced alongside the hardware.