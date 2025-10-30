Two Day Developer Program by Apple Held During the M5 Vision Pro Launch Week

The M5 Vision Pro launch week was used by Apple to have a program called “Meet with Apple” for developers where they focus on developing interactive apps and immersive media for the visionOS 26.

Developers were invited by Apple to Cupertino where their Developer Center is located. The company held lectures on how to use spatial Personas and SharePlay, as well as designing spatial interactions and creating Apple Immersive Video.

You can view full recordings for the 2-day program on their YouTube channel, Apple Developer. Day 1 tackled how to develop interactive and immersive stories with the use of Apple Immersive Video, how to use spatial personas and SharePlay. Day 2 tackled a deep dive on Apple Spatial Audio and Apple Immersive Video and creating totally new experiences.

The M5 Vision Pro was announced by Apple last October 15, followed by orders and availability in-store on the 22nd of October.