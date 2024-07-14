Two new background sounds might launch on iOS 18

Apple might be adding two new background sounds with the launch of iOS 18 this fall.

Background sounds were introduced in iOS 15 for users to play ambient sounds on the iPhone. Currently, the options are Stream, Rain, Ocean, Dark Noise, Bright Noise, and Balanced Noise. Apple is believed to be adding two new ones, namely Fire and Night. The two new background sounds could help users rest or focus as suggested. It’s worth noting that Fire and Night also appear in the code in macOS Sequoia and iPadOS 18, currently undergoing a beta phase.

The app is available as a free option for the iPhone. Background sounds offer the same function and can be accessed directly on the device. iOS 18 is currently under developer beta with a public release sometime in the fall season. Apple is believed to launch iOS 18 alongside the new iPhone 16 lineup in September.