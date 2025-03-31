News

Two new games head to the Mac

By Samantha Wiley
Games

‘Control Ultimate Edition’ and ‘Wuthering Waves’ are now available to download and play on supported Mac computers.

Advertisements

The two games were announced during the 2024 WWDC as heading to macOS. Control Ultimate Edition is an action shooter in the third person where players battle supernatural forces in a locked-down building. You can gain new powers via interactive objects with a mission to save the day. The game has won more than 80 awards since it debuted in 2019. Those interested can get the game for $39.99 at the Mac App Store.

Games

Wuthering Waves is an open-world ARPG that has gacha elements. It’s set in a post-apocalyptic world where the protagonist wakes up and goes on a memory-retrieval journey. Wuthering Waves is primarily a mobile game and has a freemium setting. Those interested can download the game on the Mac App Store for free with in-game purchases to get ahead.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Instagram
Instagram adds ‘Fast Forward’ feature in Reels
1 Min Read
M4 Mac Mini
The M4 Mac Mini 16GB RAM 256GB SSD is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Facebook
Facebook has a new ‘Friends’ tab
1 Min Read
Nintendo Launches iOS App
Nintendo launches iOS App
1 Min Read
iPhone
iPhone users can set WhatsApp as default messaging and call app
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple and Google harming web-browser market competition: UK watchdog
3 Min Read
Anker MagGo Power Bank
The Anker MagGo Qi2 MagSafe Power Bank 10,000 mAh is $25 Off
1 Min Read
Beats Charging Cables
Apple to launch Beats charging cables lineup
1 Min Read
Apple
Official Mac webpage shows a ‘Lumon Terminal Pro’ in product page
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 debuts in Indonesia on April 11
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Pro
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 512GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Powerbeats Pro 2
New Powerbeats Pro 2 firmware launches
1 Min Read
Lost your password?