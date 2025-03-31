Two new games head to the Mac

‘Control Ultimate Edition’ and ‘Wuthering Waves’ are now available to download and play on supported Mac computers.

The two games were announced during the 2024 WWDC as heading to macOS. Control Ultimate Edition is an action shooter in the third person where players battle supernatural forces in a locked-down building. You can gain new powers via interactive objects with a mission to save the day. The game has won more than 80 awards since it debuted in 2019. Those interested can get the game for $39.99 at the Mac App Store.

Wuthering Waves is an open-world ARPG that has gacha elements. It’s set in a post-apocalyptic world where the protagonist wakes up and goes on a memory-retrieval journey. Wuthering Waves is primarily a mobile game and has a freemium setting. Those interested can download the game on the Mac App Store for free with in-game purchases to get ahead.