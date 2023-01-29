Two stranded women in BC Canada gets saved by emergency SOS via Satellite

The Times Colonist recently reported how two women who were stranded in British Columbia were saved by the Emergency SOS in the iPhone 14.

The pair were on the way back to Alberta when they made a detour through Holmes Forest Service Road due to a closed highway. Midway through the route, the pair stopped and realized that the road was not fully plowed. BC Search and Rescue senior manager Dwight Yochim said that the two encountered ‘a wall of snow’, where ‘they got stuck when they tried to get through it’

Yochim continued how the women were stranded with no cell service, but fortunately one of them had the new Apple smartphone with SOS. Once activated, the Robson Valley Search and Rescue and RCMP received the GPS data to find them and got them back on their way.

The Emergency SOS via Satellite is a feature that’s available on the iPhone 14 lineup.