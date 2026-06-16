Two-Tone Unreleased Over-Ear Beats Headphones Spotted Worn by Antonee Robinson

Many players associated with the World Cup were seen rocking Beats over-ear earphones that were unreleased during the last few weeks, with the most recent one wearing them being Antonee Robinson, a star for the United States men’s national soccer team.

Antonee was seen in a photo found on his Instagram account rocking a two-tone version of the headset that looks to have royal blue ear cups and a white headband. Past versions of the headset were seen with only one colour.

The Beats over-ear unreleased headphones first surfaced in the Federal Communications Commission database in the United States in May, and it shows that Beats is going to go through a seeding campaign during the World Cup to hype up the unreleased headphones, with a public release still uncertain.

It is also uncertain if these headphones will be a new product or a revamped version of the current Beats Studio Pro.