Two US Apple Stores closing

Apple is getting ready to shut down the Royal Hawaiian and Infinite Loop retail shops in the US.

Apple Royal Hawaiian has closed in January 20, 9pm local time and served more than 15 years. Infinite Loop opened in 1993 and became Apple headquarters in Cupertino until 2017. The store served as a main office and offered Apple-branded merchandise and products, such as notebooks, mugs, and reusable bottles, among others. The place became redundant when Apple Park Visitor Center opened in 2017- Visitor Center had bigger Visitor Centers, products, and had a rooftop terrace and cafe. Moreover, the newer building had an AR model of the Apple Park.

Apple said in a statement that Infinite Loop will be closing at 6pm on January 21. Employees at both Royal Hawaiian and Infinite Loop will be given other employment opportunities and remain with Apple. In Honolulu, Apple has recently opened Kahala and Ala Moana shops.