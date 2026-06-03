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Uber Eats Get $30 Of Uber Cash with Apple Card Promo

By Samantha Wiley
Uber Eats Get $30 Of Uber Cash with Apple Card Promo

Uber One and Apple Card users are able to get up to $30 Uber Cash until August 31 when you use the Apple Card for Uber Eats and get up to $10 Uber Cash monthly starting in June until August. Users of Apple Card are qualified to get a free trial of six months for Uber One when they sign up.


After that six-month trial is over, you will be charged automatically of $9.99 every month if you forget to cancel. Other than the promo, partners of Apple with several vendors also provide 3% daily cash back with purchases made with Apple Pay earned at Ace Hardware, Hertz, Uber, Exxon Mobil, Apple Retail stores, Walgreens, and Nike.

Uber Eats Get $30 Of Uber Cash with Apple Card Promo

To be qualified for the promo, you must make one qualified order for each month to get $30 Uber Cash as long as they use the Apple Card.


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