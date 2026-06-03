Uber Eats Get $30 Of Uber Cash with Apple Card Promo

Uber One and Apple Card users are able to get up to $30 Uber Cash until August 31 when you use the Apple Card for Uber Eats and get up to $10 Uber Cash monthly starting in June until August. Users of Apple Card are qualified to get a free trial of six months for Uber One when they sign up.

After that six-month trial is over, you will be charged automatically of $9.99 every month if you forget to cancel. Other than the promo, partners of Apple with several vendors also provide 3% daily cash back with purchases made with Apple Pay earned at Ace Hardware, Hertz, Uber, Exxon Mobil, Apple Retail stores, Walgreens, and Nike.

To be qualified for the promo, you must make one qualified order for each month to get $30 Uber Cash as long as they use the Apple Card.