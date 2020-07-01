Ubigi now offers its eSIM services on iPhone and iPad

The global cellular connectivity provider Ubigi has begun offering its eSIM services on select iPhones and iPads. The network provider has now launched its app on iOS App Store which will get users up and running with their eSIM in a few minutes.

Users with eSIM supported iPhones and iPads can download the Ubigi app to apply for an eSIM and have it activated in a matter of seconds. The network provider does not charge any fee for the process of activating an eSIM.

The app is pretty simple to use, after a few pages following the welcome screen, users will be able to pick their network plans according to their needs and have their eSIM ready in a few minutes.

According to VanillaPlus, Ubigi’s eSIM will be able to choose the best and strong network “even in the most remote areas.” According to the report, Ubigi’s service are available in 160 countries across the globe but the fact that its plans in different regions will be offered at local cost is the most interesting point to be noted.

Also, Ubigi is readily offering data only plans for those users that never make or receive phone calls or do not rely on the SMS service. Apple iPhone users who have iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS, and the iPhone XR get started on using Ubigi’s eSIM card service right now.