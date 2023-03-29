    UGREEN’s 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand is $30 Off

    Give all your MagSafe-supported Apple devices a home with the UGREEN 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand. Today, it’s down to just $99.99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

    UGREEN’s 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand
    UGREEN’s MagSafe Stand is MFi-Certified and can put out an impressive 25W total- 15W for the iPhone, 5W for your AirPods, and 5W for your Apple Watch. Simultaneous charging is supported so you don’t have to wait until one finishes. The great thing about wireless charging is that you can still use your iPhone in either landscape or portrait mode, whether you’re browsing, watching content, or on a FaceTime call.

    With a simplified charging setup you’ll never scramble for wires when you see a low battery warning. The charging station is stylish enough that it can fit seamlessly in any office or desk setup. UGREEN’s accessory has over-current, over-voltage, short circuit, and over-temperature protection as well. Buy the UGREEN 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand today!

