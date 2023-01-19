UGREEN’s 7.5W MagSafe Charger is 20% Off

iLoungeNews

Anyone who owns an iPhone 12 through iPhone 14 should give MagSafe wireless charging a try. Today, you can buy one affordably, as the UGREEN Magnetic and Portable MagSafe Charger is down to just $15.99 from its original price of $20 on Amazon. Just clip the on-page coupon to see the new price on checkout.

UGREEN Magnetic Wireless Charger, Portable Wireless Charging Pad with 5FT Cable Compatible with iPhone 14/14 Pro/14 Pro Max/13/13 Pro/13 Pro Max/13 Mini/12/12 Pro/12 Pro Max/12 Mini, and AirPods

The magnetic puck on UGREEN’s MagSafe charger truly aligns with the iPhone 12, 13, and 14 models, and allows for unparalleled convenience compared to standard cable chargers. You can use your iPhone however you want, from playing games in landscape mode to video conference calls in portrait mode.

Matte aluminum is stylish in its own right, but it has the added benefit of dissipating heat more efficiently. The product comes with a braided nylon cable that can stand the test of time. Inside is an intelligent chip that prevents over-current, over-heating, over-voltage, and short circuits.

Buy the discounted UGREEN 7.5W MagSafe Charger today!

