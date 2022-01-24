UK Apple Stores will soon allow Walk-In customers

Apple Stores in the UK will soon open walk-in options for those who want to browse Apple products and accessories in physical locations.

Before, visiting an Apple Store was made by reservation but it seems that as the UK government eases restrictions the Cupertino-based company will do the same. Store listings in the region have been updated to show that 17 of them are open for walk-in customers. It’s expected that the initial 17 stores will expand to 38 Apple Store locations.

The aforementioned stores are found in White City, Southampton, Stratford, Reading, Plymouth, London Regent Street, London Covent Garden, Liverpool, Lakeside (Essex), Kent Bluewater, Bristol Cribbs Causeway, Brighton, Bromley The Glades, Brent Cross, Bath and Basingstoke.

All other UK store locations will still require an appointment, with most of them located in England. It’s expected that Apple might ease up on the restrictions and allow walk-ins depending on the pandemic’s movement.