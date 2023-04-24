UK conducts emergency alert system testing for smartphones and tablets

The UK authorities will be testing its emergency alert system on Sunday.

World governments usually do emergency alert tests before making changes, and the UK is the latest to have a new setup. As such, people in the region will receive an alert broadcast at 3 pm BST on their cellular-supported tablets and mobile phones. The Emergency Alerts notification will produce a ‘siren-like sound’, as well as a ten-second vibration. In some cases, the device will read the message out loud, according to the official UK government website.

Emergency alert testing is done to warn citizens of a nearby emergency. Device owners are expected to follow the instructions on the alert in case of a real life-threatening situation. To get more details about the alert, users are directed to the official UK government website. The alerts will be shown on iPhones with iOS 14.5 or newer, and Android phones with Android 11 or newer.