UK extends App Store investigation to May

The competition regulator body in the UK has extended its deadline for an investigation involving the App Store’s dominance.

The CMA, or Competition and Markets Authority recently updated its case notes, saying how they will need ‘further analysis and review’. Officially, the investigation is set to conclude in May this year but then said it was still an estimate. No further explanation as to why it was extended was provided.

An Apple spokesperson said that they’re ‘looking forward’ to showing the CMA how its guidelines for content, security, and privacy have made the platform a trusted marketplace for developers and consumers. The case started in 2021 when CMA opened an investigation that Apple was using its rules to stifle the competition. Apple responded by saying they will cooperate fully with the investigation.

The purpose of the investigation is to see if Apple is making its apps dominant via non-allowance of third-party app stores.