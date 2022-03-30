UK ground surveys for Apple Maps ‘Look Around’ and pedestrian data underway

Apple has started collecting pedestrian data in various regions around the UK for its Apple Maps app.

Pedestrian data will be gathered using special backpacks equipped with sensors and cameras in about 85 towns and boroughs, including the West Midlands, Staffordshire, Greater Manchester, Greater London and Berkshire. The project will try to strengthen Apple Maps, particularly its ‘Look Around’ feature and 2D landscape.

The Cupertino-based company is also adding to data on streets, transit stations, city squares and parks where driving on cars is not possible.

Apple has been collecting data for its Apple Maps in the region since 2019. New surveys allow the company to revisit locations and recollect information to maintain an updated and high quality map.

The tech giant reiterates that user privacy will still be at the forefront of the data collection process, with censoring placed on license plates and people’s faces in Look Around mode and upon request.