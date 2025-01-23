UK to launch driver’s license and ID digital Wallet

The UK recently announced a digital wallet that can be used to ‘hold’ driver’s licenses and IDs.

Users in the UK will soon have a platform to store driver’s licenses via an iPhone app when it launches. The license can function to verify the age and proof that they can legally drive. The information will have security via Touch ID or Face ID when the device gets lost. The government intends to include other documents and veteran cards with physical copies still available. Furthermore, the digital wallet will be connected through a GOV.uk app with AI function as a partnership with OpenAI. The AI integration is believed to let users receive reminders and notifications about government services, as well as make payments.

Apple already has digital ID live in several states via the iPhone and Apple Watch Wallet app. Six more states are said to have digital ID integration soon.