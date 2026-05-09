Ultimate Child Shield Battery By Energizer Announced

Energizer announced the release of Energizer Ultimate Child Shield, a new coin lithium battery available in the 2032 size, which can be used for AirTags.

If swallowed, the batteries do not cause burns and contain an element that turns your mouth blue when exposed to saliva. This allows parents and caregivers to take quick action and be aware that battery ingestion has happened. They also feature a bitter taste that discourages children from even trying it.

A warning label has been added to the AirTag box in the United States stating that the coin-cell battery that comes with the AirTag should remain out of reach from children, as it poses injury or even death when the battery gets ingested. The new battery announced by Energizer could help give parents peace of mind if they want to use an AirTag but want their children safe from swallowing the batteries.