Ultra Products Potentially Rolling Out This Year

Apple is reportedly releasing at least three ultra-grade devices in 2026. Apple is looking at a bigger shift to high-end ultra products with the release of the AirPods Ultra with a price above the AirPods Pro with Visual Intelligence via computer-vision cameras.

A MacBook Ultra with OLED touch-enabled display that could increase the price of the device by about 20% likely to be above the M5 Max and M5 Pro MacBook Pro models and an iPhone Ultra with a price tag of $2,000.

Apple may expand that ultra-grade brand onto future devices like the Mac and iPad like a larger display iMac that is stronger and a OLED foldable high-end iPad. Apple did not add the Ultra title for the newly released Studio Display XDR and may not use the brand for all the devices even if the name has been showing up more across their devices.