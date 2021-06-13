Unannounced Beats Studio Buds appear in social media again

Apple’s yet to be released Beats Studio Buds has made social media rounds again following two celebrity posts on Instagram and a music video.

Alex Morgan, a soccer celebrity has shared a photo of a white Beats Studio Buds. The star posted the image after arriving in Texas for the US Women’s National Team practice and participation in the Tokyo Olympics.

The unannounced earbuds sports the Beats logo and doesn’t have the ear hooks as its predecessors. The pair matches the images in Roddy Ricch’s music video and LeBron James’ Instagram photo.

In similar news, a leaker has recently reported that Beats Studio Buds will be made available to the public come July 21. Jon Prosser says that the new Apple earbuds will have the same design as the AirPods Pro 2 and won’t have a stem. Price and color options for the Beats Studio Buds are yet to be announced.