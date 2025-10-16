News

Unique Labubu Gifted To Tim Cook During Trip To China

By Samantha Wiley
Unique Labubu Gifted To Tim Cook During Trip To China

Tim Cook, Apple CEO went to Shanghai to celebrate the release of the iPhone Air in China. During the trip, he met with Kasing Lung and Wang Ning, creator of The Monsters series and CEO of Pop Mart, respectively. Cook announced on Weibo how Lung made sketches on the design of his characters using an Apple Pencil and iPad Pro. Kasing Lung is also the designer for Labubu, a worldwide trending toy.


Lung gifted the Apple CEO a unique model of the Labubu based on the CEO himself, featuring black jeans, sneakers, blue shirt, a small iPhone 17 with a COsmic Orange color, glasses, and white fur. The designer took a selfie with Tim Cook and posted it on Instagram. The image also gives us a better look at the custom-designed Labubu.

Tim Cook also dropped by Apple Pudong, meeting with Lilith Games, the AFK Journey developer, and went to Wang Feifei’s set for her new MV filmed using the iPhone 17 Pro.


