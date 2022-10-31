United Airlines commemorates 10 years of using Apple devices

Airline company United Airlines was recently featured in a post celebrating its success with Apple devices.

Apple’s business website highlighted the company, saying how United Airlines employs more than 120,000 Apple devices that are used by approximately 85,000 employees. On the iPad and iPhone models, United Airlines utilizes custom apps for its day-to-day operations and to save both time and money.

Apple reveals that the technical maintenance service uses Touch ID to authorize release documents, which has saved around 13 million minutes. For in-flight and gate check attendants, custom apps promote a faster boarding process and serve as a direct line for its customers. Pilots use the Skypath app to map their flights for less turbulence and air traffic. Also, the built-in accelerometer in iPads provides real-time turbulence data.

United Airlines lead line technician Mansur Zia says that the iPad is an essential product that brings the whole airline together.