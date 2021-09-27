UnitedHealthcare members can get a Year’s Worth of Apple Fitness+ for free

UnitedHealthcare is rolling out a new initiative that gives qualifying members Apple Fitness+ free for 12 months.

Fully insured members who have an Apple Watch can access Apple’s fitness service starting November 1 this year. Employers who have self-funded plans can purchase a bundle that’s made up of a $25 Apple Gift Card and 12 months of Apple Fitness+, which may be available later this year.

The company’s chief consumer officer Rebecca Madsen mentioned that Apple Fitness+ is part of a bigger endeavor to ‘help people stay healthier and engage in their well-being’. Madsen also said they are among the first to offer this kind of initiative.

UnitedHealthcare is one of the earliest adopters of Apple technology. In 2018, the company offered users $1,000 off annual costs if members met certain fitness goals. In 2019, members could get an Apple Watch Series 3 if they completed their exercise goals daily.